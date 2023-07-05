Technology vendors increasingly offering outcome-based pricing models

A growing number of technology providers are pricing their products and services based on a promised outcome rather than charging customers set subscription fees or on a per-user basis, reports The Wall Street Journal.

While still far from the norm, the uptick in such pricing models has put pressure on vendors to offer more flexible pricing options to attract and retain increasingly budget-conscious customers, analysts say. Outcome-based pricing models charge customers a percentage for reaching a business goal like increased revenue or cost savings. Value-based models, which can overlap with outcome-based models, are becoming more widely adopted as alternate pricing systems. They include such things as growth in registered customers or the amount of data for artificial intelligence.

Tighter technology budgets and customer pushback against big cloud-computing charges are driving the recent interest in outcome-based pricing—which has been around for decades but not popular in technology. Most cloud providers charge customers based on the amount of computing power they use, on an as-needed basis, but that can lead to huge, unexpected cloud bills when usage surges.

Nearly 45% of leaders at technology vendors say customers are changing their focus from buying solutions to outcomes, and 23% say customers are putting more focus on business value, according to a survey last year by research and consulting firm Gartner. Forty-six percent of tech firms face challenges in reaching revenue goals, Gartner’s survey this year found, and can expect to make more pricing concessions as a result.

