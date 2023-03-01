Tech layoffs hit Baton Rouge with Electronic Arts stunner 

More than 200 quality assurance testers at Electronic Arts’ LSU-based office had their employment severed with little to no warning Tuesday, WBRZ-TV reports.

The move from the video game company, which has several offices across the globe, mirrors similar cuts at tech firms nationwide but is one of the first such announcements in the Capital Region.

Former workers told WBRZ-TV that the office was closed when they showed up for work Tuesday, and the layoffs were announced during a mandatory, unscheduled Zoom call with contracting agency Magnit Global. The company announced the call in an email hours earlier.

Laid off workers were given 60 days of pay as severance.

EA’s Baton Rouge office was the culmination of a three-year effort to bring the company to the area and coincided with the development of the LSU Digital Media Center, which opened in early 2014. Read more from WBRZ-TV.