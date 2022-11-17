Tech layoffs don’t guarantee job cuts imminent in other sectors

Tech company layoffs are not expected to prompt a tsunami of job losses in other industries, The Washington Post (subscription) reports, but they are another sign of a cooling economy more broadly, economists say.

Facebook parent Meta announced that more than 11,000 employees would be laid off. Amazon announced roughly 10,000 job cuts. Twitter is slashing around half of its workforce, or some 7,500 jobs.

While the layoffs could trickle down into some other industries, economists say the higher-profile tech job losses have been triggered by unusual events—such as Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and overzealous pandemic hiring—that aren’t a harbinger of catastrophic layoffs in other sectors.

“There’s always some spillover,” says Jason Furman, an economics professor at Harvard University who served as an economic adviser during the Obama administration. “If people lose their jobs, they spend less money in the area they live. But I think the sort of direct knock-on effect is much smaller than your traditional mass layoffs, in say manufacturing.”

Other economists agree. Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note to clients this week that “tech layoffs are not a sign of an impending recession,” adding that the unemployment rate would rise by less than 0.3% even if most of the tech industry lost jobs at once. And Nela Richardson, chief economist at the payroll processing firm ADP, says the layoffs at Twitter and Meta are “pretty unique corporate events that are not necessarily tied to the broader labor market.” Read the full story here.