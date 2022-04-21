Tech incubator eyes possible lease at downtown’s State National Life building

The Research Park Corporation, which runs the Nexus Louisiana tech firm incubator on Florida Boulevard, is looking into leasing space at the State National Life Insurance building downtown.

The RPC board has authorized President and CEO Genevieve Silverman and Vice Chair Anita Byrne to negotiate a nonbinding letter of intent for a proposed lease, which would be presented to the board for review. Silverman declined to answer questions about the RPC’s plans or how much space it is seeking.

Nexus Louisiana, formerly known as Louisiana Technology Park, is home to early-stage tech companies such as MasteryPrep, Omnidek and Pixel Dash Studios.

The building on Third Street was built in 1916 and 1923 and was one of the first major office buildings downtown, according to the Downtown Development District. It is one of three connected buildings Jarrett Cohen of Watson Cohen LLC bought last year.