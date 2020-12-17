Tech firms reign supreme on list of top-managed US companies

The nation’s technology giants are among the top-managed companies of the year, reports the Wall Street Journal.

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has decimated much of the U.S. economy and changed the ways millions of Americans shop, work, communicate and learn, tech behemoths reigned supreme on this year’s Management Top 250, an annual ranking based on the principles of the late management guru Peter Drucker.

In the 2020 lineup, Microsoft Corp. unseated Amazon.com Inc. as No. 1 by performing consistently well across each of the five main components of the overall ranking compiled by researchers at Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker Institute: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

While their analysis captures data from the first few months of the pandemic, through the end of June, Drucker Institute researchers say the health crisis likely had a limited impact on their 2020 list.

“What we’ve really noticed is that the companies that scored highest in our ranking last year seemed in the best shape to deal with the crisis,” says Rick Wartzman, head of the KH Moon Center for a Functioning Society, a part of the Drucker Institute. Read the full report.