Team building games can boost your company’s culture, retention

Icebreaker games and team building activities can often feel cheesy or a waste of precious time, but in a tight labor market—where workers have their pick of positions—taking the time to do these activities can boost talent retention.

Getting to know colleagues outside of work-related tasks can help improve team dynamics, which makes them less likely to jump ship for another opportunity, says Timothy Golden, professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Lally School of Management.

From Inc. 5000 CEOs, here are three ways to forge bonds between team members in your still-virtual workplace:

• Anything but work check-ins. Schedule a staff Zoom call where the goal is to talk about anything but work. California-based IDG Consulting CEO Yoshi Osaki says a 30-minute call every other week has boosted productivity and creativity.

• Gratitude sharing. Helping employees share gratitude in structured ways helps you keep from losing them, according to Keegan Caldwell, founder and managing partner of Boston-based Caldwell Intellectual Property Law. One way to do this is to invite employees to share whom they’ve been grateful for over the past week.

• Games and experiences. Every month or so, employees at government IT contractor Kech play bingo, Pictionary, or compete for who has the cutest pet photo. Chris Carpenter, the Kentucky-based company’s CEO and co-founder, says this has helped stem high turnover at Kech. Read the full story.