Tax reform, infrastructure among LABI priorities for 2021

Reforming the state’s tax structure and infrastructure improvements will be among the priorities for the Louisiana’s Association of Business and Industry, LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack said during the One Acadiana’s annual Legislative Outlook on Wednesday.

According to The Daily Advertiser, Waguespack said phasing out the state’s inventory and franchise taxes, lowering its income tax and centralizing sales tax collections will be on the organization’s wish list for the 2021 regular session, which begins April 12.

“We’re more optimistic than we’ve ever been that something can happen this year,” Waguespack said.

Waguespack has been voicing his optimism about the Legislature addressing these long-standing wishes over the last two years as a new crop of legislators filled the body. Last year, LABI emphasized the need for legal reform and changing the state’s lawsuit climate, which he said was a success.

The Legislature did pass some legislation aimed at lowering car insurance rates, which Waguespack praised Wednesday. But groups like the nonprofit Real Reform Louisiana, which aims to lower the state’s insurance prices, have criticized the measures.

During his presentation, Waguespack outlined six outcomes LABI is hoping to see from the legislative session: a simplified tax code for individuals and businesses, phasing out the inventory tax, phasing out the franchise tax, centralized sales tax collections, severance tax relief, and significant investments in infrastructure.