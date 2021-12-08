Takeout and delivery model here to stay for restaurants 

Almost two-thirds (64%) of consumers do not plan to return to their pre-pandemic habits of dining in restaurants within the next six months, according to a new survey from consulting firm Deloitte.

The survey results, taken from 1,000 restaurant-goers, featured in Deloitte’s “Restaurant of the Future” report hint at a permanently changed business model for restaurants, with off-site dining remaining a revenue staple long after the pandemic has eased.

Takeout and delivery orders are still surging even as dining rooms have reopened with 61% of consumers ordering takeout or delivery at least once a week, up from 29% a year ago and 18% prior to the pandemic.

Additionally, demand for digital ordering options and enhanced cleaning and safety protocols is high. More than half (55%) of respondents said they were willing to pay between 10% and 50% more to know about the safety and cleanliness that surround the preparation and transport of their food. See the report.