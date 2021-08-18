Take a peek at the newly renovated River Center Performing Arts Theatre 

After a three-year renovation, the River Center Performing Arts Theatre is finally set to reopen in September, just in time for a full slate of events.

The $16.2 million renovation project includes significant updates to the interior and exterior of the 44-year-old building, including a retooled façade and entrance plaza, an expanded lobby, improved acoustics and larger seats with center aisles that allow for better movement.

The refreshed performance hall is expected to help the Capital City attract more touring acts. Its reopening also means local arts organizations that perform here can return to their home stage.

Inside the lobby, ’70s-style wood paneling has been replaced by painted sheetrock. Throughout, the color palette features cool grays and blues with champagne accents. Patrons will also find new flooring and finishes, updated and expanded restrooms and two public elevators, part of a thorough overhaul that has made every aspect of the building ADA compliant. Concession areas—crowded chokepoints in the past—have been expanded to include 16 point-of-sale stations that include both full-service and digital kiosks.

