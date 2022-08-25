Vacant West Lee McDonald’s site may find new life with Take 5 Oil Change

Driven Brands, parent company of Take 5 Oil Change, is planning two potential new locations along Burbank Drive.

One, which also will include a car wash, would be at the corner of Burbank and West Lee Drive at the site of a now-closed McDonald’s. Concrete barriers the city-parish built on Burbank a few years ago made it harder for customers to turn into the McDonald’s, hurting sales and possibly playing a role in the closure.

Take 5 also is planning a second new location at 10060 Burbank Drive less than 4 miles away near Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The company has purchase agreements in place for both locations, says Rebecca McAllister with Driven Brands, who says the McDonald’s closure does not raise concerns about whether Take 5 can succeed there. Both locations would be corporate-owned, not franchises, and the old McDonald’s would have to be demolished, she adds.

Both sites would need to be rezoned to accommodate the new uses.