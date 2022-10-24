TAF calls out other schools after LSU fined for fans storming field

LSU football was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for its third field-storming incident since 2014 following the Tigers’ win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, on Saturday prior to the fine being levied by the SEC, declared it would pay the upcoming bill while also calling out its conference rivals for not doing the same.

The jab from TAF was likely in reference to No. 3 Tennessee’s win over No. 6 Alabama last Saturday, as the school asked for money from its fanbase to help replace a goalpost that had been torn down by the fans after the win. The SEC had fined Tennessee $100,000 for storming the field. Read the full story.