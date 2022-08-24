Tactical and self-defense training center opening next month

Orion Training Group LLC, which offers personal protection and self-defense training programs, is opening a new home base in September on Industriplex Boulevard.

Orion Training Group’s staff of instructors will train civilians as well as members of law enforcement and the military in skills such as clearing a house of intruders and force-on-force using nonlethal ammunition.

Orion Training Group began operating in January 2021, but owner and instructor Jared Arceneaux says that demand for the company’s services has significantly increased this year, with the company quadrupling its 2021 revenue in just the first three quarters of 2022.

No lethal weapons will be used at the Industriplex location, but the company does offer firearms instruction and training in other survival skills like emergency medical intervention, land navigation, and tactical and emergency radio communications at a number of different venues, as well as an online course in effective fitness training.

Arceneaux says programs are geared for those “concerned about being prepared for the worst day of their life.”