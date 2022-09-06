Switching jobs brings higher wages but also risks

Rarely has the payoff for switching jobs been greater than it is right now.

Labor shortages and inflation are driving up wages across the economy, especially for employees changing jobs, The Wall Street Journal reports. Those who recently left for a new employer garnered an annual raise of about 8.5% as of July, up from 7.9% in June and the biggest median pay increase for job hoppers in more than 20 years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The gap in raises for those who switch jobs and those who stay put is also the widest it has been in decades: People who remained at the same job reaped a median annual wage increase of 5.9% in July, a slightly smaller gain than workers reported the month before, the Fed data shows.

The raises that job switchers are commanding demonstrate the leverage workers continue to wield despite evidence the job market is beginning to cool. Motivated to fill open positions, many employers are willing to pay a premium for new hires, recruiters and economists say. Nearly 4.2 million U.S. workers left jobs in July, near the record highs of the past year, Labor Department data shows—suggesting many workers remain bullish about their prospects.

Still, there are risks in switching jobs, especially if the job market weakens in the coming months. Those who jump to new jobs now could be among the first to be let go if their new employers cut staff, some economists say.

Nearly three-quarters of workers who quit to take a new job said they felt surprise or regret, according to a survey of 2,500 U.S. adults conducted earlier this year by The Muse, a job-search and career-coaching company. Read the full story (subscription).