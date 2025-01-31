Sweet Baton Rouge founder launches a podcast for local business owners 

Meredith Waguespack, founder of Sweet Baton Rouge, has launched a podcast tailored for local small business owners.

The Nouveau Podcast was launched on Jan. 27 and will feature upcoming episode topics including the power of email marketing, scaling your business, preparing for time off, business website must-haves, navigating slow seasons and humanizing your brand.

In 2023, Waguespack started business consulting company Nouveau Consulting. After about a year of operations, she realized it wasn’t the direction she wanted to go. In 2025, she pivoted the Nouveau branding and brought the lessons she wanted to offer as a consultant to the podcast.

“I started this business almost 15 years ago from the ground up with zero dollars so I hope I can be able to use what I’ve done and encourage other business owners,” Waguespack says about Sweet Baton Rouge. “Sometimes as business owners, we just get so busy with the busy work of running a business that we lose the scope and the vision of what our mission and values are.”

Waguespack plans to sell two digital products to pair with the podcast: a small business brand book guide and a small business marketing audit. The entrepreneur does annual marketing audits for her brands and wants to make her process accessible to other small business owners.

In addition to the podcast launch, Waguespack is growing her men’s line for Sweet Baton Rouge. She is focusing on designing men’s polos that incorporate the Baton Rouge brand’s colors instead of sourcing them from other companies.