SWAT acquires Midwest Cooling Tower Services

Gonzales-based Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC, which provides technical maintenance services to chemical, refining, renewable, and industrial clients, today announced the acquisition of Midwest Cooling Tower Services from Dorilton Capital.

Headquartered in Krotz Springs with operations across the country, Midwest specializes in industrial cooling tower solutions, including inspection, maintenance and repair, specialty distribution, and rental.

On a combined basis, SWAT will employ over 2,100 people. At the close of the transaction, Danny Wiltz and Paul Wiltz will continue to lead the business under the SWAT platform.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to ORIX Capital Partners and SWAT on the transaction. Jones Day served as legal counsel and Stifel served as financial adviser to Midwest. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.