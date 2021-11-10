S&W Wholesale Foods planning $12M distribution center

S&W Wholesale Foods is developing a $12 million multi-temperature wholesale food distribution center near Hammond, according to an announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Upon completion, the company will relocate its current operations to the 100,000-square-foot facility near the Pumpkin Center Interstate 10 exit. S&W Wholesale is a family-owned Louisiana distributor of meats, seafood, produce, dairy, canned goods, cleaning supplies, paper products and plasticware. With the larger facility, the company will retain 76 employees and create 30 direct new jobs with an average salary of $55,000.

S&W Wholesale services restaurants, convenience stores, bakeries and multi-unit operations across southeast Louisiana. The company was able to continue supplying restaurants and convenience stores in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, resulting in a 45% increase in sales.

S&W Wholesale Foods has expanded operations near Hammond 13 times since 1978, and the current site cannot accommodate its new facility plans.

To secure the project, the state is providing the company with a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive services of LED FastStart. Additionally, S&W Wholesale will receive a sponsored $430,000 award from the state’s Economic Development Award program. The company is expected to also utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone program.