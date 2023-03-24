SVB collapse has frozen capital markets 

The capital markets have been on ice since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal reports.

No U.S. businesses with investment-grade credit ratings sold new bonds from March 10 through March 17, the first week in March without a new high-grade bond sale since 2013, according to PitchBook LCD.

The market for new junk-bond sales also largely stalled this month, and no companies have gone public on the New York Stock Exchange in more than two weeks.

March is typically busy for new corporate debt financings as companies look to secure financing before the period between the end of the first quarter and the kickoff of earnings season, when they typically refrain from bond sales. Lately, however, a lack of investor confidence and wild swings in the Treasurys market have kept companies on the sidelines. Read the full story (subscription).