Survey: Working parents are burned out 

Summer camps, day cares and schools are open again, but life hasn’t gotten easier for working parents, according to a new survey commissioned by Vivvi, a New York City-based child care provider that enables companies to offer day care and preschool as an employee benefit.

As Inc. reports, the survey found that, despite a greater emphasis on flexible work during the pandemic, many parents are still struggling. Conducted in late spring by market research consultancy Wakefield Research, the survey polled 500 full-time employees at companies with staffs over 500 and who have children ages 5 and under.

While 80% of respondents said they received flexible working arrangements in the past six months, almost 40% of those parents said that greater flexibility led to working more hours. This can have serious effects on employee well-being, engagement and turnover: 66% reported experiencing burnout, and 38% said they’ve considered looking for a different job or even leaving the workforce due to pandemic-related child care challenges. This could pose a problem for businesses that are already having trouble finding and retaining qualified workers as they reopen. Read the full story.