Survey: Vaccine mandates, hiring bonuses could lure workers back 

Unemployed people who aren’t currently looking for work could be swayed to rejoin the labor pool by greater monetary compensation, remote work arrangements, or employee vaccination requirements, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey released this week.

“America’s great economic resurgence is being held back by an unprecedented workforce shortage–and it’s getting worse,” says Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer.

According to Inc., upfront cash was the greatest incentive for workers to return: 39% of unemployed people not looking for work would seek full-time jobs with more urgency if they were to receive $1,000 hiring bonuses, according to the survey. The chamber also found that 32% would increase the urgency of their job search if they were allowed to work from home; 24% would if they got a 5% raise; and 23% said they would if all workers were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The data is based on a May survey of 506 Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic and have not gone back to work full time. Read the full story.