Survey: Labor shortage remains a challenge for US small businesses

Business optimism increased in June, rising by 2.9 points to 102.5 on the NFIB’s optimism index, according to its latest survey. This is the first time the index has topped 100 since November 2020.

“Small businesses optimism is rising as the economy opens up, yet a record number of employers continue to report that there are few or no qualified applicants for open positions,” says NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a prepared statement. “Owners are also having a hard time keeping their inventory stocks up with strong sales and supply chain problems.”

The NFIB’s latest survey also found that 47% of business owners were raising selling prices, the highest number since January 1981. Additionally, 46% of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a decrease of two points from May but still historically high and above the historical average of 22%.

Just over half (53%) of owners reported capital outlays in the last six months. Of those making expenditures, 36% reported spending on new equipment, 23% acquired vehicles, and 14% improved or expanded facilities. Six percent of owners acquired new buildings or land for expansion and 11% spent money for new fixtures and furniture.

Eight percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business concern and 26% said that labor quality was their top business problem, unchanged from May but still the top overall concern.

See NFIB’s full report.