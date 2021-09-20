Survey: Half plan to complete holiday shopping before Cyber Monday

Fifty percent of U.S. shoppers plan to be done with holiday shopping before Nov. 29, according to a mid-August survey by parcelLab and research firm YouGov and reported by Inc.

Cyber Monday has been more popular than Black Friday in recent years, but due to shipping delays and shortages during the 2020 holiday shopping season, many consumers have moved their shopping time up, hoping to avoid those issues.

Five percent say they have already completed their holiday shopping and 12 percent plan to finish by Halloween.

Because of this shift, businesses may be tempted to move up campaigns and holiday programs, says Tobias Buxhoidt, CEO and founder of parcelLab, but instead should focus on customer service, as the difficult shopping climate has made it more important.

This will help companies cope with customers who are dissatisfied due to dwindling stock levels and shipping delays, Buxhoidt says, as well as encourage repeat purchases and drive additional sales.

