Surge Entertainment opening on Burbank next week

The new Surge Entertainment, located in the former Winn-Dixie on Burbank Drive, is opening its doors for business on Monday, the company announced on social media Tuesday evening.

The Drew Brees-backed family entertainment center will feature a bowling alley, laser tag, an arcade, mini golf and a “bistreaux” restaurant.

Surge was founded in 2017 as an “adventure park” with trampolines. After former Saints quarterback Drew Brees hosted his son’s birthday party at one of the parks, he joined the Surge team and they began exploring adding amenities beyond trampolines to their facilities, according to its website.

Surge opened its first family entertainment center in 2019 in Lafayette. Today, the company operates 10 adventure parks across the South and six family entertainment centers.