Supreme Rice building two new facilities in Acadia Parish 

Supreme Rice, one of the largest rice-milling operations in Louisiana, is investing $16.2 million to develop parboil facilities in Crowley and Mermentau for a new line of ready-to-eat products. The expansion will create 20 direct new jobs, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

In Mermentau, the company will build a new greenfield facility for the parboil operations, which will partially cook the rice for the new product line. In Crowley, it will develop a new parboil mill inside its existing facility.

Supreme Rice plans to begin construction on the new facilities by the fourth quarter of this year.

“Our new parboil facility in Mermentau will allow us to market this product line to customers,” CEO Bobby Hanks of Supreme Rice says in a prepared statement, adding that the new product line will support the stability of Louisiana rice farming.

Established in Kaplan in 1936, Supreme Rice moved to Crowley the following year and has been headquartered there since. Founder Joseph Doré built and implemented one of the first drying units in the industry, allowing the company to expand its reach globally.

Processing more than 1 billion pounds annually, Supreme Rice produces packages of white long grain, medium long grain, jasmine and brown long grain rice that are shipped to more than 50 countries.

To secure the project in Acadia Parish, the state of Louisiana provided Supreme Rice with a competitive incentive package that includes $750,000 from the state’s Economic Development Award Program. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Enterprise Zone programs.