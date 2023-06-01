Support for legal abortion, recreational weed growing in Louisiana

Support for legal abortion in Louisiana is growing even as state lawmakers have moved to clamp down on abortion following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, survey data shows.

The survey also found strong support for allowing residents to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, which also represents a significant shift.

Fifty-two percent of respondents in this year’s edition of LSU’s annual Louisiana Survey said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and 44% said it should be illegal in all or most cases. That’s nearly a reversal of the 2016 survey, when 40% of adult residents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 55% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

In 2020, Louisiana voters by a 62%-38% margin approved adding a sentence to the state constitution declaring that the document did not protect the right to an abortion.

Among the survey’s findings:

Only 23% of state residents think that abortion should be legal in all cases, while only 15% think it should be illegal in all cases.

Eighty-five percent said a woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion if her life is seriously endangered due to pregnancy, and 77% support legal abortion in the case of rape.

However, majorities said a woman should not be able to have an abortion if her reason is that she can’t afford the child (52%) or doesn’t want more children (54%).

Fifty-one percent support Medicaid covering the costs of abortion, and 48% support requiring health insurance companies to cover the cost of abortion.

Seventy percent of respondents support legally allowing people to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, compared to only 42% in 2013.

The proportion of Republicans and Democrats with a highly unfavorable opinion of the other party has grown.

The survey has a margin of error of 5.8 percentage points. Read more here.