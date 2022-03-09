Supply chain issues causing retail shortages in spring apparel 

It is almost spring, yet many retailers are still waiting for deliveries of shorts, sandals and other warm weather gear, a sign that the supply chain problems of the past two years haven’t abated, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Retail chains, including Lululemon Athletica Inc., Kohl’s Corp. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co., say that supply chain delays hurt holiday sales. Those problems are continuing well into the new year, some executives have said in recent weeks.

Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette says the chain is facing shortages of women’s shoes, handbags and toys.

Exacerbating the crunch is strong consumer spending that is pitting surging demand against limited supplies. After two years of COVID-19-related restrictions, retailers are betting that consumers are eager to update their wardrobes as they head back to the office, travel and attend more social engagements.

While large chains such as Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. worked to sidestep some of the delays by chartering their own ships, some executives say the problem now is less about transporting goods across the ocean and more about a shortage of truckers in the U.S. Read the full story.