Supply chain bottlenecks move inland to warehouses 

The struggle for shipping capacity that has been a hallmark of pandemic-era snarled supply chains is shifting inland, with the transportation equipment becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Logistics executives say sea containers and the steel trailers needed to ferry goods on trucks are being tied up for weeks at a time as companies store goods on the equipment because warehouses are brimming to capacity, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The practice is triggering lengthy backups at inland distribution hubs including Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, that officials say are as bad now as at any time over the past two years.

”Right now the backup goes right to the warehouse and distribution center where those facilities are chock-a-block,” says Mike Wilson, chief executive of Consolidated Chassis Management. CCM, based in Budd Lake, New Jersey, manages about 80,000 chassis, the steel trailers used by truckers to pull containers between ports, rail yards and warehouses. Read the full story (subscription may be required).