SunGas Renewables to revitalize shuttered Pineville facility as green methanol plant

Houston-based SunGas Renewables plans to revitalize the shuttered 1,300-acre International Paper mill in Pineville as a $2 billion green methanol plant, NOLA.com reports.

Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree says the project, known as Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, will provide a much-needed boost for Pineville and the region. “It’s a huge win for us,” Dupree says, “at a time when we need it most in an economy that is struggling.”

He hopes that the project will lure the types of energy investment more commonly seen in the state’s southeast, southwest and northwest regions. Read the entire story.

