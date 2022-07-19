Summer dishes to try at Baton Rouge restaurants before season ends 

With Baton Rouge under a heat advisory today, it feels like peak summer. On the plus side, local restaurants featuring menus dotted with seasonal items means it tastes like summer, too.

225 magazine has compiled a list of seasonal dishes and drinks to try before they leave for the season:

Sonoran-style hot dogs, summer camp-inspired s’mores and daiquiris from The Overpass Merchant —This Perkins Road staple is offering nostalgia this summer with a cleverly themed menu called Camp Merch that is available until Aug. 14.

Watermelon salad, veggie pizza and Italian cream sodas from Reginelli’s Pizzeria —The watermelon salad includes chunks of melon dressed with feta and candied pecans and garnished with orange mint syrup and mint leaves.The summer pizza, called the Sunpie pizza, features roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, goat cheese, mozzarella and pesto.

Galettes, mango-topped seafood and summertime lemonades from BLDG 5 —From lemonades and sangrias to salads and refreshing dishes, BLDG 5’s specials are great for hot days.

See the full list from 225 magazine.