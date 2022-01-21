Suit challenging state’s early end to enhanced jobless benefits dismissed

A lawsuit that challenged Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to end additional unemployment benefits early was dismissed Wednesday by a state judge in Baton Rouge.

A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed the suit in July after Edwards and the Louisiana Legislature agreed to end the federal government’s $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefits five weeks earlier than the scheduled expiration date. The early end date was in exchange for a legislative compromise to increase the state’s regular unemployment benefits by about $28 per week.

The federal unemployment supplement, provided through the American Rescue Plan, was set to expire Sept. 6. Some governors and state legislators around the country had pushed to end the benefits early, blaming the supplement for labor shortages in certain sectors such as the service industry.

In August, 19th Judicial District Judge Tim Kelly rejected a request to order the state to resume the additional unemployment benefits. He dismissed the lawsuit entirely this week, according to Andrea Agee, who represented some of the plaintiffs in the case.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.