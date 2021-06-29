Suit challenging Metro Council over Sterling settlement meeting going to trial 

Though Alton Sterling’s five children—who lost their father in a 2016 fatal police shooting that attracted national attention—have accepted a $4.5 million settlement from the city-parish and their case has been dismissed, a related lawsuit that could theoretically impact the settlement remains active and headed to trial Friday in 19th Judicial District Court.

Local paralegal and citizen activist Mary Jane Marcantel filed suit in April against the Metro Council, claiming the council violated the state’s Open Meetings Law at the Feb. 10 meeting at which it discussed and voted on the settlement.

Marcantel’s suit contends the Council posted the notice and agenda for the February meeting at different times and also failed to note where the council would be meeting.

The suit does not mention the Sterling settlement per se and is focused only on seeming technicalities.

But a lengthy complaint Marcantel filed in February with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry suggests the alleged Open Meetings Law violations occurred because advocates for Sterling’s family sitting on the Metro Council were trying to push through a settlement in advance of a trial they didn’t think they would win.

Landry’s office did not find any open meetings violations, according to an opinion it issued.

But 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson has yet to throw out the case, as several motions filed by the parish attorney’s office have sought to do.

In the meantime, the February settlement offer was originally rejected by the Sterling family, who wanted speedier payout terms. In May, however, members reversed their position and accepted the terms and the case was dismissed.

Though it would seem unlikely the court would nullify the settlement in the high-profile case over a technicality, Marcantel says that if Johnson finds the council violated the Open Meetings Law then all the actions taken at the Feb. 10 meeting would be nullified and would have to be taken up by the council again.

“This is over the Open Meetings Law and the council’s failure to properly notice the meeting,” Marcantel says. “Alton Sterling is not in the lawsuit, but the effect could be to make the Sterling settlement null and void.”

The parish attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

The case will be heard virtually at 11 a.m. Friday.