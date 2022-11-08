Provocative photos by Olivia Dunne and other female athletes stir NIL concerns

Female college athletes are making millions thanks to their large social media followings and the passage in 2021 of new rules allowing college athletes to sign name, image and likeness, or NIL, deals.

But some who have fought for equity in women’s sports worry that their brand building is regressive, The New York Times reports.

The Times quotes and uses LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, 20, as an example of the change in college sports. Industry analysts project Dunne will earn over $2 million over the next year. She posts to her 8 million-strong internet following on Instagram and TikTok, platforms on which she intersperses sponsored content modeling American Eagle Outfitters jeans and Vuori activewear alongside videos of her lip syncing popular songs or performing trending dances.

The athlete compensation and endorsement rules have been a game changer for collegiate athletes, but the flood of money—and the way many female athletes in particular are attaining it—troubles some who have fought for equitable treatment in women’s sports and say that it rewards traditional feminine desirability over athletic excellence.

Andrea Geurin, a researcher of sports business at Loughborough University in England, studied female athletes trying to make the Rio Olympics in 2016, many of them American collegians.

“One of the big themes that came out is the pressure that they felt to post suggestive or sexy photos of themselves” on social media, Geurin says.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, the most successful coach in women’s college basketball, sees the part of the NIL revolution that focuses on beauty as regressive for female athletes. Read the full story (subscription).