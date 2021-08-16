Success of Baton Rouge Stormwater Master Plan hinges on funding, policy change 

Baton Rouge’s $15 million Stormwater Master Plan could have a significant and lasting impact on reducing flood risk in the parish, according to HNTB project engineer Melissa Kennedy, who updated the Press Club of Baton Rouge today on the plan.

But the plan’s potential impact assumes two things:

• First, that federal, state and local officials fund the development and ongoing maintenance of the projects that will be identified in the plan.

• Second, that city-parish leaders—specifically, the Planning Commission and the Metro Council—enact policy changes around development in the floodplain.

“This plan will make a big difference—if we can get buy-in,” Kennedy said. “That means if people are willing to fund it and politically if they are willing to approve it. There are factors outside of our technical recommendations.”

The plan, funded out of an $86 million FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant that Baton Rouge received after the August 2016 flood, is designed to reduce flood risk in the parish by developing sophisticated models of the parish’s 11 watersheds, identifying trouble spots and their cause, and proposing a 20-year capital improvement plan of mitigation projects, along with potential funding sources to pay for them.

To that end, HNTB is putting together the first comprehensive inventory of all the drainage infrastructure in East Baton Rouge Parish, more than 42% of which is located in the floodplain, or what FEMA defines as a high-risk flood zone.

Since work on the plan began in 2019, teams have collected and cataloged information on:

• 350 miles of channels;

• 800 bridges and culverts;

• More than 60,000 subsurface drainage structures.

Separately, the team is developing models that will show how and where water flows throughout the various watersheds and in different types of storm events.

“Our focus is to reduce the flood risk,” Kennedy said. “We are not going to be able to eliminate flooding, but reduce the flood risk for as many people as possible.”

The Stormwater Master Plan is one of several flooding-related initiatives made possible by federal funds that have flowed to the state and the region since the 2016 floods.

The plan is on schedule to be completed before the end of 2022.