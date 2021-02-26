Study: Companies need to do better at addressing Black attrition in workplace

American companies have devoted no shortage of resources or rhetoric toward making workplaces more racially diverse. So why aren’t there more Black people in the management ranks of the business world?

After all, major U.S. companies are hiring Black Americans in large numbers for hourly jobs in the field, and Black employees comprise 12% of entry-level corporate roles, just short of their 13.4% share of the general population. More recently, Black employees have also made some headway in early-stage promotions.

Yet Black employees are leaving early-career jobs in high numbers—often, they say, because they feel little support or opportunity to advance, according to new research by McKinsey & Co., The Wall Street Journal reports. Those losses offset many of the small gains companies have made in recruiting and promoting Black professionals and mean even fewer of them are positioned to make the leap from entry-level white-collar jobs into management and executive roles. Black workers fill 12% of the entry-level jobs, but their numbers shrink to 7% just one step up the career ladder into first management roles.

This is true not only in corporate jobs, but also in low-paying hourly jobs in the stores, warehouses and call centers of major companies, where many Black Americans work but find few bridges to supervisory roles and other jobs with more career potential. Conducted by McKinsey in partnership with Walmart Inc., the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and PolicyLink, a nonprofit that focuses on economic and racial-equity issues, the study includes a first-ever look at internal data on the hires, promotions and career arcs of nearly 4 million employees at two dozen of the country’s biggest companies, as well as analyses of the labor markets they operate in and the broader Black employment picture in the U.S.

The numbers suggest that one reason for the lack of headway is that companies’ efforts have benefited a relatively small pool, and failed to address the issues fueling attrition among Black employees. Companies have made strides in elevating some Black leaders in their most senior ranks: The share of Blacks on executive teams is slightly higher than in middle management and nearly doubles at the boardroom level, to 11%. Yet such efforts have largely failed to trickle down to the hundreds of thousands of entry-level workers. Read the full story.