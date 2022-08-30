Student loan forgiveness seen as potential boost for entrepreneurialism

Small business growth could get a boost if President Joe Biden has his way with student-loan forgiveness, Inc. reports.

Around one-third of small business owners say that student loan debt has hampered their ability to grow their companies, according to a new survey from Capital One bank and the NextGen Chamber of Commerce, a business organization that helps entrepreneurs. The survey, completed in partnership with decision intelligence company Morning Consult, polled 1,200 small business owners and 300 auto dealership owners in late March.

Student loan payments divert capital that could be used for other purposes, such as reinvesting in a growing business. The average federal student loan debt clocks in at roughly $37,000, though it’s believed that figure climbs to nearly $41,000 for private debt—and with rising college tuition costs each year, tough choices often have to be made by aspiring entrepreneurs. Read the full story (subscription).