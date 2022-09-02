Struggle to train influx of new hires contributes to drop in labor productivity

On paper, many companies’ workforces are close to pre-pandemic strength or have even surpassed their early-2020 headcount, the Wall Street Journal reports. But in practice, companies are thrusting many workers into roles they aren’t entirely ready for, to satisfy demand for goods and services ranging from burritos to travel and health care.

Companies have been laser-focused on filling job vacancies for most of the past year. They have raised wages, lowered barriers such as experience requirements and retooled hiring to make on-the-spot offers in an effort to reduce shortages that have kept them from filling orders.

Those efforts have helped the U.S. economy recoup the 22 million jobs lost early in the pandemic, reducing the unemployment rate to a half-century low of 3.5% in July.

However, the wave of new employees across the economy contributed to a decline in productivity in the first and second quarters, some economists say. Nonfarm labor productivity—a measure of goods and services produced in the U.S. per hour worked—fell at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.1% in the second quarter from the prior quarter, after dropping 7.4% in the first quarter, the sharpest decline in 74 years. Read the full article.