Streaming becomes focus of Baton Rouge film and TV production

Between the controversial Richard Pryor 1982 comedy The Toy, the critically condemned 2015 reboot of the Fantastic Four, and Pitch Perfect, the hit 2012 acapella comedy shot on LSU’s campus, filmmaking has been a major boon to Baton Rouge and its community for decades, regardless of critical reception or cultural impact of the films shot here.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world over two years ago, things have changed in the way movies and television are made in Baton Rouge—and to no surprise, there’s a focus on streaming.

Disney’s National Treasure television series represents Baton Rouge’s cinematic rebirth. The series, set to debut on Disney+ at an unspecified time, is a continuation and soft reboot of the Nicholas Cage-led franchise. The new Baton Rouge-set series reimagines the historical mystery films with a young Latinx woman uncovering a lost Pan-American treasure.

Pre-production began in Baton Rouge during November 2021, with filming starting in early 2022.

“If all goes according to plan, they’ll be here another year,” explains Katie Pryor, executive director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission. “A series is the best case scenario for any city, and a series that represents the city as itself is immeasurably beneficial.”

National Treasure is the second major production Disney has brought to the city, with another streaming project, Crater, utilizing the sound stages of Celtic Studios on Airline Highway to create a realistic lunar base for the science fiction coming-of-age story produced by Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy.

Chris Stelly, the executive group director of entertainment and digital media at Louisiana Economic Development, feels the focus of streaming was inevitable.

It so happened that a pandemic forced movie theaters to close and an increased demand for digital content, something Baton Rouge would soon facilitate with a litany of productions that started during the height of the pandemic and continue to this day.

“We’re equipped to handle this increase in production,” Stelly says. “We’re ready to address any of the news that production has for shooting in our state.”

