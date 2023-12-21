Stories to remember from 2023: The LSU lakes project finally began 

The $32 million first phase of the long-awaited University Lakes Project began after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the go-ahead in June.

The project includes dredging and deepening the lakes to amend their flow and water quality and adding pedestrian paths and other enhancements to improve the user experience.

This summer’s extreme heat dried up portions of the lakes, making it difficult for crews to maneuver their equipment. Dredging began in earnest in September.

Even so, the anticipated Stanford boardwalk, a pedestrian bridge over University Lake enabling walkers and joggers to cross between East Lakeshore Drive and South Lakeshore Drive without using Stanford Avenue, is currently not funded. It does remain in the plans.

Check Daily Report PM for the next on our list of the top 10 stories from the past year.