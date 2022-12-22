Stories to remember from 2022: New faces in high places

Turner Industries Executive Chair Roland Toups took a step back from the company’s daily operations and moved into more of an advisory role. His son Stephen Toups was named CEO.

Southern University’s board tapped Dennis Shields to be the next president and chancellor, succeeding Ray Belton, who announced his retirement in 2021. Shields had been the chancellor for the University of Wisconsin Platteville since 2010.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation chose Chris Meyer, the founder and former CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, to replace John Davies as president and CEO. Meyer has overhauled the foundation’s staff to align with new goals officials say will be unveiled next year.

Read more about the change in leadership at Turner Industries from a past Daily Report.

Check Daily Report AM on Tuesday Dec. 27 for the next on our list of the top 10 stories from the past year.