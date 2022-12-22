Stories to remember from 2022: Mary Bird Perkins moves on

Less than five months after its bitter breakup with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced it had formed an agreement to share resources with Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center.

The agreement was the latest in a series of shake-ups in Baton Rouge’s health care market, more specifically in cancer care, and preceded leadership changes at Mary Bird Perkins and OLOL.

Longtime Mary Bird Perkins CEO Todd Stevens stepped down to be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Jonas Fontenot, though Stevens remained with the organization in a business development role. Scott Wester, OLOL’s Baton Rouge market president, also stepped down from his position and later left OLOL entirely to lead a hospital system in Florida. Read more about the partnership from a past Daily Report.

Check Daily Report PM for the next on our list of the top 10 stories from the past year.