Stories to remember from 2021: Mary Bird Perkins, OLOL split

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center went through a messy divorce, ending a partnership that had lasted nearly a decade.

MBPCC will instead partner with Nashville-based OneOncology with the goal of growing into a comprehensive cancer care center that provides chemotherapy as well as radiation oncology. OLOL has announced plans to build its own $100 million cancer institute on the Lake’s campus, more or less adjacent to MBPCC.

The process of unwinding the complex partnership has been fraught with threats of litigation, patient care disruptions and public name calling, which is unusual in a health care marketplace that traditionally has been more collegial. The split also raises questions about whether there’s enough business to go around, especially with New Orleans-based Ochsner’s aggressive expansion in the Baton Rouge area.

