Stories to remember from 2021: Half of business-backed tax overhaul passes

Voters in November approved a state constitutional amendment that triggers a complex tax swap, lowering income tax rates while giving up constitutional protection for the state’s tax break for federal income taxes paid.

The top individual income tax rate will be capped at 4.75%, compared to the current 6%. The five corporate tax brackets will be collapsed into three, with the top rate reduced from 8% to 7.5% for income over $150,000. The change also includes triggers for further tax cuts if the economy performs better than expected.

While most taxpayers are expected to save a little, the exchange is perhaps better understood as a simplification rather than a reduction. The state’s “sticker price” will more accurately reflect the actual tax burden, which advocates hope will make Louisiana more attractive to businesses and potential residents.

But a long-sought effort to streamline sales tax collection fell short at the polls. Local officials maintained their control over local tax collections, despite business advocates’ argument that the current system is too complex and confusing. The existing system, which critics say conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Wayfair ruling, will be challenged in court.

