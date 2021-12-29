Stories to remember from 2021: Flood insurance uncertainty

On Oct. 1, the federal government made major changes to the National Flood Insurance Program over howls of protest from members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation. The new system, which the Federal Emergency Management Agency calls Risk Rating 2.0, will increase flood insurance costs for many high-risk properties.

The feds hope the changes, which are supposed to be based on every building’s flood risk rather than its location on a map, will encourage developers and homebuyers to show more concern about flood risk.

But while some Louisiana property owners will save money, most are expected to pay more. And while increases are capped at 18% per year, those increases will compound over time. Agents and policymakers say they’re still in the dark about what the changes will mean for policyholders and the state’s economy.

Read more about the flood insurance situation here. Check Daily Report AM for the next on our list of the top eight stories from the past year.