Still no details from Dow, LEDQ on explosion downriver in Plaquemine 

Three days after multiple explosions rocked the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine, state officials and the company have remained silent as to the cause and nature of the incident while some neighboring residents report having felt ill over the weekend.

It was about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a fire broke out and several explosions erupted at the facility’s glycol unit. Video footage captured by passersby and surveillance cameras showed a large mushroom cloud and fireball illuminating the night sky.

Nearby residents received emergency alerts when Iberville Parish officials issued a shelter-in-place order for those within a half-mile radius of the plant. The order instructed the public to stay indoors and turn off all air conditioners and fans. Authorities shut down the roads surrounding the plant, including Louisiana Highway 1 and River Road.

Parish officials reopened roads and lifted the shelter-in-place order at 8:45 a.m. Saturday while Dow’s emergency crews continued to battle fires well into Sunday morning.

Dow’s glycol unit makes ethylene oxide, which is used to make other chemicals including antifreeze and pesticides. The flammable compound is also a carcinogen and can damage human DNA, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Dow reported its on-site air monitoring had not detected any hazardous materials in the air, according to the company's Facebook page.