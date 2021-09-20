Stephenson Technology testing Rouzan smart home for security

On a quiet corner in the Rouzan subdivision, there’s a house that looks just like every other house on the manicured street—except it’s not.

This house, which serves as a model home for local homebuilder Level Homes, is also a test house for Baton Rouge cybersecurity company Stephenson Technology Corp.

Almost every amenity in the house is “smart” and can be controlled via Amazon Alexa or the home automation program Control4. Devices in the house that are Alexa integrated include a smart microwave, smart oven and smart sink.

All it takes to control these devices is a “Hey, Alexa …” and users can decide when the microwave and oven turn on and how much water the sink pours. Control4 controls features like lighting, the home’s outdoor cameras and surround sound speakers.

Houses like these will become increasingly more popular in coming years, as tech becomes more accessible and more integrated into our lives, but there are drawbacks. One major issue, and one that STC is hoping to shed some light on with this model house, is how easy it is to hack these technologically advanced features.

The market share for IT devices in people’s homes has exploded, says Alan Dunn, director of operations for STC, and home assistance and automation has become extremely popular. But at what point are users trading security for convenience?

Read the full story from the latest edition of Business Report, which details STC’s work in understanding Alexa’s weaknesses.