Stephen Moret tapped to lead Strada Education Network 

Stephen Moret, former head of Louisiana Economic Development and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, has been named president and CEO of Strada Education Network, a nonprofit social impact organization dedicated to forging pathways between education and employment, effective January 2022.

Moret, an LSU graduate, has most recently served as president of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, where he was the architect of that state’s winning bid for the Amazon HQ2 project.

As secretary of LED, Moret transformed it into one of America’s top state economic development agencies, leading business development efforts and building higher ed partnerships. He also established LED FastStart, which provides companies with customized employee recruitment and training development. During a brief stint running the LSU Foundation, Moret initiated many changes that will be critical to the success of the upcoming LSU’s latest capital campaign.

“I have witnessed the transformational impact of postsecondary education in my own life and in the lives of many others,” Moret says in a prepared statement. “Through my professional work in multiple settings, I also have seen the impact it can have on the economic competitiveness and growth of regions, states, and our country as a whole. Strada’s focused mission and substantial resources, paired with its distinctive, multidimensional approach, make it well-positioned to help revitalize and broaden participation in the American Dream of economic opportunity and mobility.” See the announcement.