States report heavy betting on this year’s Super Bowl

Legal betting on this year’s Super Bowl was heavy in the four states that have reported results so far.

Nevada saw nearly $180 million in bets, New Jersey saw nearly $144 million, Mississippi saw nearly $6.4 million and Montana saw nearly $700,000. Louisiana has not yet reported its results.

With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records; the American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, although that total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.

“It’s pointing to a very positive picture,” said David Forman, senior director of research at the gaming association. “Nevada was up over 30% from last year, New Jersey was up over 20%, which is particularly impressive given that New York is now online.” Read more.