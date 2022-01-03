State’s community colleges look to thwart declining enrollment

Enrollment at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System declined 14% over a five-year period ending in 2021, though revenue increased $59.8 million thanks mainly to $100.6 million in federal aid, the Louisiana legislative auditor reports.

Declining community college enrollment could be a worrisome trend for the Capital Region’s workforce, though a system official says enrollment recently has been trending higher.

Baton Rouge Community College reported a $40.6 million operating loss during the fiscal year that ended June 30 and ended the year with a net position of $10.2 million in the hole. Gonzales-based River Parishes Community College had a $14.6 million operating loss and a net position of $1.5 million.

An LCTCS official in November said enrollment was trending up. Starting this month, officials plan a “robust communication and outreach plan” built around the M.J. Foster Promise Program, a TOPS-style scholarship program for nontraditional adult students. System officials also want to improve their coordination with K-12 schools, including working with the state’s Jump Start program and expanding dual enrollment.

System management has resolved the prior-year findings related to weaknesses in controls over financial reporting and failure to make proper notifications of suspected misappropriations, the LLA says.