State’s cash crops are suffering from too much rain 

Louisiana soybean farmers are facing disaster as torrential rains continue to pound the crop at its most vulnerable point on the cusp of what had promised to be a bumper harvest just 10 days ago, USA Today Network reports.

Soybeans are the state’s largest crop this year at about 1.2 million planted acres with the bulk of those located in the northeastern Louisiana Delta, which has been inundated with as much as 15 inches of rain in some areas during the last seven days. The Capital Region is also home to soybean farms

Other crops throughout the state such as corn, cotton, rice and sugar cane are also suffering from excessive August rain, but the most immediate concern is for soybeans. Read the full story.