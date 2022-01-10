Improving Louisiana’s business tax ranking, what more needs to be done?

The income tax overhaul lawmakers and voters approved last year is set to boost the Tax Foundation’s ranking of Louisiana’s business tax system from 42nd to 38th, even with the failure of the business-backed amendment to streamline sales tax collection, says Janelle Cammenga, a policy analyst for the Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

But 38th isn’t much to write home about. Cammenga, who has written about Louisiana’s system, says changes that could boost the ranking higher include:

Simplifying sales tax collection.

Further rate reductions. The tax swap, which lowers personal and corporate income tax rates and removes constitutional protection for the deductibility of federal taxes, also includes triggers that would lower rates further if the state hits certain revenue targets.

Phasing out the corporate franchise tax.

Bringing state and local tax bases into alignment. The base issues add complexity and hinder the state from broadening its goods-heavy sales tax base in an economy that is increasingly shifting toward services, she says.

The ranking is not based on how much states collect in taxes. Rather, it’s meant to show how well states structure their systems, according to the Tax Foundation, which prefers simplicity, low rates and a broad base. The absence of a major type of tax is a common factor among many of the top 10 states.

Louisiana ranks 42nd on the most recent list, unchanged from last year. This year’s ranking doesn’t factor in the recent tax swap. The state’s complex, exemption-riddled tax code consistently ranks in the bottom 10.