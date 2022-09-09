State wants to use $73M in federal funds to build EV charging station network 

Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a plan for electric vehicle infrastructure deployment to federal officials last month as part of a program within the infrastructure bill approved by Congress last year.

The law provides nearly $5 billion over the next five years to help states create a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations spaced out every 50 miles along designated alternative fuel corridors. Louisiana was allocated $14.1 million for fiscal year 2020-21 and expects to receive a total of more than $73.3 million over the life of the program.

Louisiana’s EV infrastructure plan also fits into Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Louisiana Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by one-fourth from 2005 levels by 2025, then by half by 2030, and eventually reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Edwards is also pushing to transition 50% of public fleets to low- and zero-emission vehicles and fuels by 2035, and to 100% by 2050. Another goal aims to build out 250 EV charging stations per 100,000 residents by 2050.

As of July 16, Louisiana had 153 electric vehicle chargers across the state, though many are accessible only to Tesla owners. Of those, a dozen are non-Tesla fast charging stations, and only one currently meets the requirements for alternative fuel corridors in the federal guidance. Read the full story from The Center Square.